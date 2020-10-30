Agora (NYSEMKT:API) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agora (NYSEMKT:API) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $47.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Agora, Inc. provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service principally in the People’s Republic of China, the United States and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into their applications. Agora, Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Get Agora alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on API. Bank of America began coverage on Agora in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Agora in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Agora from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agora (API)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.