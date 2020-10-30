AirBoss of America Corp to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:BOS)

AirBoss of America Corp (TSE:BOS) – Cormark upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of AirBoss of America in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 27th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. Cormark also issued estimates for AirBoss of America’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$155.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$132.57 million.

BOS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on AirBoss of America from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$23.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$32.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE:BOS opened at C$18.48 on Wednesday. AirBoss of America has a fifty-two week low of C$4.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$18.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.13 million and a P/E ratio of 42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.29, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

In related news, Director Alan Jd Watson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.18, for a total transaction of C$429,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,491,100. Insiders have sold a total of 28,250 shares of company stock valued at $490,575 in the last three months.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells rubber-based products to the resource, military, automotive, and industrial markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Rubber Solutions and Engineered Products segments. The Rubber Solutions segment is involved in the custom rubber compounding and supplying mixed rubber for use in mining, transportation, industrial rubber, military, automotive, conveyor belting, oil and gas, and other products; and distributes chemicals.

