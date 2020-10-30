Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) Given a €76.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Independent Research set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. UBS Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €76.77 ($90.32).

Get Airbus SE (AIR.PA) alerts:

Shares of EPA:AIR opened at €61.50 ($72.35) on Monday. Airbus SE has a 52 week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 52 week high of €99.97 ($117.61). The company’s fifty day moving average is €65.75 and its 200-day moving average is €64.27.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus SE (AIR.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.