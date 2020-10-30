Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alexander’s, Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping properties. Alexander’s activities are conducted through its manager, Vornado Realty Trust. “

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Alexander’s from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Alexander’s stock opened at $243.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 19.58 and a current ratio of 19.58. Alexander’s has a one year low of $223.02 and a one year high of $356.20.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.15. Alexander’s had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 19.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexander’s will post 16.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alexander’s by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexander’s by 1,143.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,073,000 after acquiring an additional 57,542 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Alexander’s by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alexander’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $453,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alexander’s by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.02% of the company’s stock.

About Alexander's

