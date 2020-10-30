Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Stake Increased by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 37.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 598,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,846,000 after acquiring an additional 99,834 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its stake in Alleghany by 55.5% during the second quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 198,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,929,000 after purchasing an additional 70,710 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 20.3% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 243,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,116,000 after purchasing an additional 41,167 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,868,000 after buying an additional 27,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 1,075.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 28,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,833,000 after buying an additional 25,875 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $481.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded Alleghany from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Alleghany from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Alleghany currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $705.33.

Shares of Y opened at $554.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Alleghany Co. has a 1-year low of $426.87 and a 1-year high of $847.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.20 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $538.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $526.34.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.36 by ($3.50). Alleghany had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

