Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:ATI opened at $9.44 on Friday. Allegheny Technologies has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.02.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet lowered Allegheny Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cowen lowered Allegheny Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.07.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

