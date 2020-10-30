Alliance Data Systems Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:ADS)

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%.

Alliance Data Systems has increased its dividend by 384.6% over the last three years.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Shares of ADS opened at $52.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.44. Alliance Data Systems has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $115.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.52.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $1.18. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 1.73%. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

ADS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.