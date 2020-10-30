Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 541 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 40.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 34.4% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 431.2% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,567.24 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,733.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,516.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1,465.28. The firm has a market cap of $1,065.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,720.45.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total transaction of $92,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,295.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

