Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Raised by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.0% of Ethic Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 40.0% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 34.4% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total transaction of $88,405.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,720.45.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,567.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,065.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,516.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,465.28. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,733.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

