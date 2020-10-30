Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alphabet Inc. is engaged in technology business. The Company provides web-based search, advertisements, maps, software applications, mobile operating systems, consumer content, enterprise solutions, commerce and hardware products through its subsidiaries. Alphabet Inc., formerly known as Google Inc., is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GOOG. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,720.45.

GOOG stock opened at $1,567.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1,065.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,516.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,465.28. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,733.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,162.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total transaction of $88,405.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 34.4% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

