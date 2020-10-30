AlphaValue Downgrades ARYZTA AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) to Buy

AlphaValue downgraded shares of ARYZTA AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of ARYZTA AG/ADR stock opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.27. ARYZTA AG/ADR has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.62.
ARYZTA AG/ADR Company Profile
