AlphaValue Downgrades ARYZTA AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) to Buy

AlphaValue downgraded shares of ARYZTA AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of ARYZTA AG/ADR stock opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.27. ARYZTA AG/ADR has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.62.

ARYZTA AG provides frozen B2B baking solutions in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers bread rolls and artisan loaves, sweet baked goods and morning goods, and savoury and other products. The company also provides asset management services; and distributes food products. It serves large retail, convenience, and independent retailers, as well as quick service restaurants and other foodservice customers.

