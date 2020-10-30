Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A., together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in provision of real estate mortgage portfolio management and related technology products, as well as asset recovery and customer relationship management services. The Company has three segments: Mortgage Services, Financial Services and Technology Products. Mortgage Services provides valuation, real estate sales, default processing services, property inspection and preservation services, homeowner outreach, closing and title services and knowledge process outsourcing services. Financial Services comprises the Company’s asset recovery management and customer relationship management offerings to the financial services, consumer products, telecommunications and utilities industries. Technology Products is engaged in the design, development and delivery of technology products and services to the mortgage industry. “

Get Altisource Portfolio Solutions alerts:

ASPS opened at $11.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $174.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.30. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $19.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.65.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.55. Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative net margin of 69.27% and a negative return on equity of 808.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William B. Shepro purchased 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $100,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp purchased 117,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.83 per share, with a total value of $1,040,836.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Market and Real Estate Market. The company offers property preservation and inspection, real estate brokerage and auction, title insurance and settlement, appraisal management, broker and non-broker valuation, foreclosure trustee, mortgage charge-off collection, residential and commercial loan disbursement processing, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services, as well as valuation data; residential and commercial loan servicing, vendor management, marketplace transaction and payment management, and default services technologies; and document management platform.

Featured Article: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.