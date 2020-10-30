Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AIMC. ValuEngine raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.00.

NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $43.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.77 and a 200-day moving average of $33.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.06, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.58. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $45.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $437.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.86 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This is an increase from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is currently 5.59%.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 3,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $154,498.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,091.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,238. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,760 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,998. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 22,033 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 233.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 27,533 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 158,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after buying an additional 37,894 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,316,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,254,000 after buying an additional 6,264 shares during the period.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

