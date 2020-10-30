Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,112,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957,880 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 2,712.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,810,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,561,000 after buying an additional 3,956,319 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,782,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,965,000 after buying an additional 3,921,396 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Altria Group by 748.3% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,190,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,216,000 after buying an additional 2,814,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Altria Group by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,597,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,628,000 after buying an additional 2,091,256 shares in the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays lowered shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Shares of MO opened at $36.87 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $51.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.30. The stock has a market cap of $68.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.90, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

