Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.30-4.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.32.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Altria Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.67.

NYSE MO opened at $36.87 on Friday. Altria Group has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $51.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.30.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

