Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) (TSE:AIF) Price Target Raised to C$52.00

Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) (TSE:AIF) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AIF. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$43.50 to C$47.50 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$50.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of TSE:AIF opened at C$55.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.88, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$54.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$46.23. Altus Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$33.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$57.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.33.

Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) (TSE:AIF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$155.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$137.13 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Altus Group Limited will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) news, Senior Officer Liana Turrin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.14, for a total transaction of C$156,426.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,075,637.32. Also, Director Alex Probyn sold 8,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.30, for a total transaction of C$403,643.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,170 shares in the company, valued at C$1,457,211. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,385 shares of company stock worth $1,169,385.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

