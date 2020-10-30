AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Smith Barney Citigroup

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) had its price objective cut by Smith Barney Citigroup from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMC. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut AMC Entertainment from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut AMC Entertainment from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Shares of NYSE AMC opened at $2.52 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.64. AMC Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35. The company has a market cap of $275.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.90.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($5.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.00) by ($1.44). AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 28.65% and a negative net margin of 75.33%. The business had revenue of $18.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.96 million. Research analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will post -14.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 11,285 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 532.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $584,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Institutional investors own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

