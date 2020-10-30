Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $236.33.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMED shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $218.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

In other news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.52, for a total value of $173,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,397.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon Brunecz sold 4,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $1,071,530.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,100 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,161 shares of company stock worth $3,148,490 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amedisys by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMED opened at $250.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 64.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.90. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $127.12 and a 1-year high of $259.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The health services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.25. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 22.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amedisys will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

