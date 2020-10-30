American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American National Bankshares Inc. is a one-bank holding company. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of American National Bankshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of American National Bankshares from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of American National Bankshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. American National Bankshares has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.83.

AMNB stock opened at $22.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.30. American National Bankshares has a 12-month low of $18.53 and a 12-month high of $40.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.15. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Equities analysts predict that American National Bankshares will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in American National Bankshares by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in American National Bankshares by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in American National Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in American National Bankshares by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in American National Bankshares by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

American National Bankshares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

