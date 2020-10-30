American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “American Outdoor Brands, Inc. is a provider of outdoor products and accessories, including hunting, fishing, camping, shooting and personal security and defense products, for rugged outdoor enthusiasts. The company produces products under the brands Caldwell(R); Crimson Trace(R); Wheeler(R); Tipton(R); Frankford Arsenal(R); Lockdown(R); BOG(R); Hooyman(R); Smith & Wesson Accessories(R); M&P Accessories(R); Thompson/Center Arms Accessories(TM); Performance Center Accessories(R); Schrade(R); Old Timer(R); Uncle Henry(R); Imperial(R); BUBBA(R); UST(R); LaserLyte(R); and MEAT!. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. is based in COLUMBIA. “

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AOUT. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

Shares of AOUT opened at $15.64 on Tuesday. American Outdoor Brands has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $30.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.18.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.65. The company had revenue of $50.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,707 shares in the company, valued at $486,734.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

Recommended Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Outdoor Brands (AOUT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.