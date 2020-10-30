American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “American River Bankshares is the parent company of American River Bank, a regional bank in Northern California with 10 full service branches in Sacramento, Sonoma, Placer and Amador Counties as well as two loan production offices in the San Francisco Bay Area. The Bank specializes in giving business owners more REACH by offering financial expertise and exceptional service to complement a full suite of banking products and lending solutions such as secured and unsecured lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, equipment financing, payroll and merchant card services. For more information, call (800) 544-0545 or visit AmericanRiverBank.com. “

Shares of AMRB stock opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. American River Bankshares has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.13. The stock has a market cap of $62.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.77.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. American River Bankshares had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that American River Bankshares will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. American River Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRB. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American River Bankshares by 13.9% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 460,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 56,092 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American River Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $3,089,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of American River Bankshares by 9.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 274,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 23,829 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of American River Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $1,498,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of American River Bankshares by 70.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 129,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 53,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

American River Bankshares Company Profile

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

