American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Shares Acquired by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,575,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,003,986,000 after buying an additional 182,334 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,107,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,208,463,000 after purchasing an additional 241,164 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 84.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,239,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,109 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth $227,091,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,519,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,461,000 after purchasing an additional 79,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AWK shares. Barclays started coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. HSBC lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.23.

In other news, SVP Cheryl Norton sold 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total transaction of $87,562.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 8,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $1,258,124.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,950,441.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,722 shares of company stock worth $2,043,605. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $152.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. American Water Works Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $160.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.71. The firm has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.21.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.88 million. As a group, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

