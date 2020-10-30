Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Americold Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates temperature-controlled warehouses. The company operates primarily in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Argentina and Canada. Americold Realty Trust is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.57.

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $36.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.86, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.33. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.17). Americold Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $482.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 71.79%.

In related news, insider David Keith Stuver sold 10,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $401,671.88. Also, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $373,721.60. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 28.7% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 265,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,500,000 after purchasing an additional 59,245 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 29.3% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 73,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 16,638 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 29.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 51,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 11,840 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 183 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

