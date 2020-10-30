Analysts Offer Predictions for The Simply Good Foods Company’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SMPL)

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 27th. Seaport Global Securities analyst E. Larson now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $222.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.93 million. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SMPL. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.44.

SMPL opened at $18.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.58 and a beta of 0.78. The Simply Good Foods has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $28.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, and Atkins Endulge brand names. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

