Analysts Set Expectations for WSFS Financial Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of WSFS Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 26th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.28. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of WSFS Financial stock opened at $31.10 on Wednesday. WSFS Financial has a 1 year low of $17.84 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.89. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.21. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 12.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSFS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 26.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 11,603 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 22.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 10,817 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 31,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at about $1,076,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.