Analyzing Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) and BP Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:BPMP)

Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) and BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Noble Midstream Partners has a beta of 3.68, meaning that its share price is 268% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BP Midstream Partners has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Noble Midstream Partners and BP Midstream Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noble Midstream Partners $703.80 million 1.05 $160.00 million $3.08 2.67 BP Midstream Partners $128.47 million 7.91 $167.88 million $1.58 6.14

BP Midstream Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Noble Midstream Partners. Noble Midstream Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BP Midstream Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.8% of Noble Midstream Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.0% of BP Midstream Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Noble Midstream Partners and BP Midstream Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Noble Midstream Partners 1 0 1 0 2.00 BP Midstream Partners 0 4 2 0 2.33

Noble Midstream Partners presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.56%. BP Midstream Partners has a consensus target price of $12.63, indicating a potential upside of 30.15%. Given BP Midstream Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BP Midstream Partners is more favorable than Noble Midstream Partners.

Dividends

Noble Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. BP Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.3%. Noble Midstream Partners pays out 24.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BP Midstream Partners pays out 88.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Noble Midstream Partners and BP Midstream Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noble Midstream Partners 18.95% 20.39% 8.55% BP Midstream Partners 133.28% 73.28% 24.36%

Summary

BP Midstream Partners beats Noble Midstream Partners on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities and Corporate. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services. It operates in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Houston, Texas. Noble Midstream Partners LP is a subsidiary of Noble Energy, Inc.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Houston, Texas. BP Midstream Partners LP is a subsidiary of BP Pipelines (North America), Inc.

