Analyzing Stamford Industrial Group (OTCMKTS:SIDGQ) and Mayville Engineering (OTCMKTS:MEC)

Stamford Industrial Group (OTCMKTS:SIDGQ) and Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Stamford Industrial Group and Mayville Engineering’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stamford Industrial Group N/A N/A N/A Mayville Engineering 0.28% 0.55% 0.30%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Stamford Industrial Group and Mayville Engineering, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stamford Industrial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Mayville Engineering 0 0 2 0 3.00

Mayville Engineering has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.74%.

Risk and Volatility

Stamford Industrial Group has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mayville Engineering has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stamford Industrial Group and Mayville Engineering’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stamford Industrial Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Mayville Engineering $519.70 million 0.35 -$4.75 million $1.11 8.14

Stamford Industrial Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mayville Engineering.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.4% of Mayville Engineering shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.2% of Stamford Industrial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Mayville Engineering shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mayville Engineering beats Stamford Industrial Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stamford Industrial Group

Stamford Industrial Group, Inc. manufactures steel counterweights and structural weldments. The company sells its products primarily in the United States to original equipment manufacturers of certain construction and industrial related equipment. Its products include aerial work platforms, cranes, elevators and material handling equipment. Stamford Industrial Group was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

About Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers; and manufactures stamped and fabricated metal products. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Mayville, Wisconsin.

