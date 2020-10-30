Analyzing Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) & Touchpoint Group (NASDAQ:TGHI)

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) and Touchpoint Group (OTCMKTS:TGHI) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.3% of Sunworks shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Sunworks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Touchpoint Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sunworks and Touchpoint Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunworks 0 1 0 0 2.00 Touchpoint Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sunworks currently has a consensus price target of $0.38, suggesting a potential downside of 87.38%. Given Sunworks’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Sunworks is more favorable than Touchpoint Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sunworks and Touchpoint Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunworks $59.83 million 0.84 -$9.19 million ($2.07) -1.45 Touchpoint Group $170,000.00 4.54 -$6.51 million N/A N/A

Touchpoint Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sunworks.

Profitability

This table compares Sunworks and Touchpoint Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunworks -23.70% -102.20% -30.68% Touchpoint Group -1,799.36% -192.24% -57.15%

Volatility and Risk

Sunworks has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Touchpoint Group has a beta of 2.94, indicating that its stock price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sunworks beats Touchpoint Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sunworks Company Profile

Sunworks, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, New Jersey, and Washington. The company also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger projects. In addition, it offers a range of installation services, including design, system engineering, procurement, permitting, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance services to its solar energy customers. The company was formerly known as Solar3D, Inc. and changed its name to Sunworks, Inc. in March 2016. Sunworks, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Roseville, California.

Touchpoint Group Company Profile

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a software development company in the United States, Hong Kong, China, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and supplies a fan engagement platform that enhances fan experience and drives commercial aspects of the sport and entertainment business. Its fan engagement platform also brings users closer to the action by enabling them to engage with clubs, favorite players, peers, and relevant brands through various features, including live streaming, access to limited edition merchandise, gamification, user rewards, third party branded offers, credit cards, and associated benefits. The company was formerly known as One Horizon Group, Inc. and changed its name to Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. in September 2019. Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. is based in Miami, Florida.

