AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Price Target Raised to $27.00

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) had its price objective upped by Truist from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush upgraded AnaptysBio from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.11.

ANAB opened at $29.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.71. The company has a market capitalization of $800.01 million, a PE ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 0.79. AnaptysBio has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $39.48.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts predict that AnaptysBio will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AnaptysBio in the third quarter worth $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AnaptysBio by 18.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in AnaptysBio by 4,337.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in AnaptysBio in the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in AnaptysBio in the second quarter worth $87,000.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

