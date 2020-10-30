AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $28.00 price target on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, AngloGold Ashanti Limited is an independent, global gold mining company with mines and exploration projects across Continental Africa, South Africa, Americas and Australasia. It is the third-biggest gold mining company globally in terms of production. The company has a portfolio of long-life, relatively low-cost assets and differing orebody types located across major gold producing regions around the world. The company’s 14 operations are located across nine countries and its operating assets are supported by extensive exploration activities. “

AU has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $48.29 price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AngloGold Ashanti presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.76.

AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $22.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.99. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 43,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 55,425 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 219,677 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 135,657 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 23,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,195 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.80% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

