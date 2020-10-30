Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Shares Purchased by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. owned 0.14% of Anika Therapeutics worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 222,605.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 80,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 80,138 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 49,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 62,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 9,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Anika Therapeutics stock opened at $33.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 6.26. The company has a market capitalization of $476.50 million, a P/E ratio of 54.10, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.10. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $71.05.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $30.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 million. Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 8.05%. On average, research analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ANIK. ValuEngine upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Anika Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.