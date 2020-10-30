Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:ANIX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:ANIX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Anixa Biosciences’ earnings. Anixa Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anixa Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.46). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.49). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Anixa Biosciences.

Anixa Biosciences (NYSE:ANIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th.

In related news, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $83,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,020,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,278.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Kumar acquired 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.11 per share, for a total transaction of $59,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 262,000 shares in the company, valued at $552,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of ANIX opened at $2.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.39. Anixa Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $4.24.

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops diagnostics and therapeutics to diagnose, treat, and prevent cancer. The company is developing the Cchek platform, a series of non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of cancer, which is based on the body's immune response to the presence of a malignancy.

