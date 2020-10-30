ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Given New $348.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $310.00 to $348.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ANSS. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ANSYS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Cfra raised shares of ANSYS to a buy rating and set a $344.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $283.08.
Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $310.85 on Tuesday. ANSYS has a 1-year low of $200.07 and a 1-year high of $357.92. The company has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of 67.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $324.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.20.
In other news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.87, for a total value of $147,777.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 2,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.45, for a total transaction of $776,415.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,216.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,640,301. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 6.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.3% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.0% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.7% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.
ANSYS Company Profile
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
