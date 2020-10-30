ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Given New $348.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $310.00 to $348.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ANSS. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ANSYS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Cfra raised shares of ANSYS to a buy rating and set a $344.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $283.08.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $310.85 on Tuesday. ANSYS has a 1-year low of $200.07 and a 1-year high of $357.92. The company has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of 67.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $324.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.20.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.67. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $389.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.87, for a total value of $147,777.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 2,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.45, for a total transaction of $776,415.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,216.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,640,301. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 6.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.3% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.0% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.7% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

