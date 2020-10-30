Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Purchased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 22.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Anthem during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 67,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,306,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,529,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total transaction of $1,703,236.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,437,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $273.26 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.03 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $278.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.60.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. Anthem had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 19.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ANTM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.40.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

