Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,608 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Anthem worth $44,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Anthem by 22.6% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the third quarter valued at $212,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 5.1% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 67,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 158.0% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 20.1% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $273.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $278.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.60. The firm has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.03 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. Anthem had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 5.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total transaction of $1,703,236.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,437,653.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,306,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,529,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Anthem from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.40.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

