Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Bought by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 155.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of AON by 232.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 344,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,392,000 after acquiring an additional 241,000 shares during the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc increased its position in shares of AON by 8.9% during the second quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the second quarter worth about $37,843,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the second quarter worth about $1,309,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AON from $206.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $247.00 price objective on shares of AON in a report on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.64.

Shares of AON stock opened at $186.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $204.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.19. Aon Plc has a 52 week low of $143.93 and a 52 week high of $238.19. The company has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.78.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 64.99% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. AON’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Aon Plc will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 19.19%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

