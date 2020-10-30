Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Bought by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in AON by 8.6% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 64,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its holdings in shares of AON by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 1,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AON in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AON from $206.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $247.00 price objective on shares of AON in a report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James downgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.64.

AON opened at $186.80 on Friday. Aon Plc has a 12 month low of $143.93 and a 12 month high of $238.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $204.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.19.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. AON had a return on equity of 64.99% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aon Plc will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

