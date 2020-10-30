Apple Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share by the iPhone maker on Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%.
Apple has raised its dividend by 36.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.
NASDAQ AAPL opened at $115.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.47. Apple has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $137.98. The firm has a market cap of $1,999.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.31.
AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $88.75 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Apple from $117.50 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Argus raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Cascend Securities raised their target price on shares of Apple from $81.25 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.02.
In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $29,231,591.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 811,974 shares of company stock worth $194,985,342 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.
