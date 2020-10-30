Apple Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share by the iPhone maker on Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

Apple has raised its dividend by 36.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $115.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.47. Apple has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $137.98. The firm has a market cap of $1,999.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.31.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Apple will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $88.75 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Apple from $117.50 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Argus raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Cascend Securities raised their target price on shares of Apple from $81.25 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.02.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $29,231,591.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 811,974 shares of company stock worth $194,985,342 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

