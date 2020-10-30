Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $106.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a $106.00 price objective on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Apple from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Apple from $88.75 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Macquarie reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $66.60 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on Apple from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.02.

Shares of AAPL opened at $115.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,999.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.47. Apple has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $137.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.49 and its 200-day moving average is $97.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Apple will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.61%.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 811,974 shares of company stock worth $194,985,342. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Heard Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

