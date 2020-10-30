Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) PT Raised to $21.00 at Smith Barney Citigroup

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) had its target price upped by Smith Barney Citigroup from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Ardagh Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardagh Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ardagh Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.57.

Get Ardagh Group alerts:

Ardagh Group stock opened at $16.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $305.28 million, a PE ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.31. Ardagh Group has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $21.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.59 and a 200 day moving average of $13.70.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 132.97% and a net margin of 22.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ardagh Group will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Ardagh Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.97%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ardagh Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ardagh Group by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Ardagh Group by 546.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 116,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 98,774 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Ardagh Group during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Group Company Profile

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.