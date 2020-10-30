Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Lifted to “Buy” at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Ares Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Ares Capital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Ares Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.22.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $13.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.06. Ares Capital has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $19.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Ares Capital’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ares Capital will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.49%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.66%.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Michael K. Parks acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,631.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Rosen acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.17 per share, for a total transaction of $70,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 50,500 shares of company stock worth $719,480 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 8.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 93,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 7,463 shares during the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 4.3% during the third quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 26,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 22.8% during the third quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 97,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 196,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.