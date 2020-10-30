Argyle Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 2.9% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $75.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $191.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.61 and its 200 day moving average is $80.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $1,539,337.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,125,560.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares in the company, valued at $34,221,318.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 280,529 shares of company stock worth $22,761,633. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.