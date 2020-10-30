Ariana Resources plc (AAU.L) (LON:AAU) Insider Buys £5,502.18 in Stock

Ariana Resources plc (AAU.L) (LON:AAU) insider Kerim Sener bought 91,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £5,502.18 ($7,188.63).

Kerim Sener also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 5th, Kerim Sener sold 250,000 shares of Ariana Resources plc (AAU.L) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07), for a total value of £12,500 ($16,331.33).

AAU stock opened at GBX 5.38 ($0.07) on Friday. Ariana Resources plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 6.60 ($0.09). The firm has a market cap of $61.21 million and a PE ratio of 8.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4.69.

Ariana Resources plc (AAU.L) (LON:AAU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX 0.18 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Ariana Resources plc (AAU.L)

Ariana Resources plc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship assets are the Kiziltepe and Tavsan gold projects located in western Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

