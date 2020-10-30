Ariana Resources plc (AAU.L) (LON:AAU) Insider Sells £30,051.48 in Stock

Ariana Resources plc (AAU.L) (LON:AAU) insider Michael de Villiers sold 500,858 shares of Ariana Resources plc (AAU.L) stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08), for a total transaction of £30,051.48 ($39,262.45).

Michael de Villiers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 7th, Michael de Villiers bought 350,000 shares of Ariana Resources plc (AAU.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £21,000 ($27,436.63).

Shares of AAU opened at GBX 5.38 ($0.07) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.21 million and a P/E ratio of 8.96. Ariana Resources plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 6.60 ($0.09). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4.69.

Ariana Resources plc (AAU.L) (LON:AAU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX 0.18 ($0.00) EPS for the quarter.

About Ariana Resources plc (AAU.L)

Ariana Resources plc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship assets are the Kiziltepe and Tavsan gold projects located in western Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

