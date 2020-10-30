ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States Government-chartered entity. “

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut ARMOUR Residential REIT from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.65.

ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $9.60 on Monday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $21.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.03.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 68.21% and a positive return on equity of 10.28%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 5.0% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. 55.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.