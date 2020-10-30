Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) (ETR:AT1) Given a €6.50 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) (ETR:AT1) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €4.60 ($5.41) price objective on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Nord/LB set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) target price on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €6.45 ($7.59).

ETR:AT1 opened at €4.05 ($4.76) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.31, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €4.46 and a 200-day moving average of €4.90. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion and a PE ratio of 4.91. Aroundtown SA has a one year low of €2.88 ($3.39) and a one year high of €8.88 ($10.45).

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

