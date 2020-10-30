Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) (ETR:AT1) PT Set at €7.80 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.80 ($9.18) price objective on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) (ETR:AT1) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AT1. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €7.70 ($9.06) price objective on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.30 ($7.41) target price on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €6.45 ($7.59).

Shares of AT1 stock opened at €4.05 ($4.76) on Thursday. Aroundtown SA has a 52-week low of €2.88 ($3.39) and a 52-week high of €8.88 ($10.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.31, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €4.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

