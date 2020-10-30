Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $22.90

Asana, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASAN) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.90 and last traded at $22.97, with a volume of 10798 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.51.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASAN. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Asana in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Asana in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Asana in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Asana in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Asana in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Asana has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $259,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,116.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 3,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $86,716.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,306,956.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 788,438 shares of company stock valued at $21,977,283.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Asana during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Asana during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,010,000.

Asana

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

