Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product pipeline consist of TransCon Human Growth Hormone, TransCon Treprostinil, TransCon Insulin, TransCon Peptide and TransCon Ranibizumab, which are in different clinical stage, for the treatments of hormone deficiency, endocrinology, central nervous system disorders, infectious diseases and diabetes. Its technology includes TransCon which develop prodrug therapies. Ascendis Pharma A/S is based in Denmark. “

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $171.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND opened at $164.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.15 and a 200-day moving average of $144.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of -26.89 and a beta of 0.83. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $168.56.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 3,130.03% and a negative return on equity of 45.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 2,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.