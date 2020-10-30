AsiaBaseMetals Inc. (ABZ.V) (CVE:ABZ) Shares Gap Up to $0.19

Shares of AsiaBaseMetals Inc. (ABZ.V) (CVE:ABZ) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.19, but opened at $0.22. AsiaBaseMetals Inc. (ABZ.V) shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 million and a P/E ratio of -12.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.35.

About AsiaBaseMetals Inc. (ABZ.V) (CVE:ABZ)

AsiaBaseMetals Inc focuses in the exploration and development of metals in Canada. It explores for zinc, iron, cobalt, and lithium deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Gnome zinc project consisting of 12 mineral claims covering an area of 5,868 hectares located in British Columbia; and Jean iron ore project comprising 78 mineral claims covering an area of 1,560 hectares located in the Thunder Bay Mining district of Ontario.

